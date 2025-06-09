Treat your body as a temple, Rev Turagavou says

Reverend Dr Semisi Turagavou. [Photo: FILE]

The Methodist Church is urging Fijians to take greater responsibility for their health.

Rising rates of non-communicable diseases or NCDs are affecting people across the country.

Reverend Dr Semisi Turagavou states that many young people are falling ill or losing limbs from preventable illnesses.

The Church views health as both a personal and spiritual responsibility.

“My message to all citizens of the country, especially on the NCDs and other diseases that are confronting every individual and the community at large. My message is, it is important to take care of yourself. Because our body is the temple of God. Our body is the temple of God.”

Rev Dr Turagavou adds that people should treat their bodies with care and respect.

He also states that people must take responsibility for their health by recognising their bodies as the “temple of God,” and caring for them with the same respect as something sacred and created in God’s image.

Counterstroke Fiji President Elizabeth Fong says understanding risks early allows people to make healthier choices and avoid serious complications.

“on the issue of prevention of stroke and therefore ncds and that’s why we’re working with the coalition on wellness it’s just so we all know what we’re doing and we can figure that and we’re doing that much better”

The Methodist Church and Counterstroke Fiji say preventing NCDs requires both personal responsibility and community action.

