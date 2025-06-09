TRC reports growing public engagement

[Source: Fiji Truth and Reconciliation Commission/Facebook]

The Fiji Truth and Reconciliation Commission has seen an increase in public engagement, as more Fijians come forward to share their experiences and contribute to the nation’s healing process.

Acting Chairperson Commissioner Sekove Naqiolevu confirms that since May, the Commission has received 32 formal submissions and conducted 54 statement-taking sessions, with 42 statements collected in November alone.

He says the Commission has also held a series of hearings, including 11 survivor hearings, one high-level witness, two family hearings, and one institutional expert witness hearing.

Article continues after advertisement

Whilst we have completed our first round of hearing for the year, we have not heard from ethnic minority group as well as the members of the marginalized communities such as the LGBT and persons with disability particularly.

Commissioner Rachna Nath also stresses that the deeply personal nature of the process, noting that survivors come forward only when they feel ready.

“It’s not easy to revisit parts that are very deep and varied and having to lift the veil of secrecy and talk about some of the most darkest parts of our history. And so as we’ve been doing the work, the hope is that the trust builds, that people feel safe, that we work with partners.”

As the Commission continues its work, it aims to expand outreach in hotspot communities, foster trust with survivors, and encourage more Fijians to participate in the restorative process.

The FTRC remains committed to supporting the nation through healing, reconciliation, and social cohesion.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.