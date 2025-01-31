TRC Chair determined to succeed

Truth and Reconciliation Commission Chair, Dr. Marcus Brand, is determined the four commissioners will assist in achieving the goals of the TRC.

Dr. Brand is aware that leading these efforts will not be easy, but he is familiar with the work of similar Truth and Reconciliation Commissions, that were set up for different reasons around the world over the past decades.

He says some commissions fail to build trust, fail to provide reconciliation and fail to meet expectations.

Dr. Brand adds that one crucial element for the process to succeed is strong political leadership and commitment to make it happen.

“And also buy-in from the general public, and these two things are, of course, related to each other. From everything I have seen so far, I have, for example, had a conversation with the Prime Minister yesterday, but we’ve also had a few conversations among the commissioners. We have had very strong leadership from the Minister of Women, Children, and Social Protection, Honorable Sashi Kiran, who has led much of the preparatory work, and from all these things, I can tell that there is, at the moment, very strong political leadership.”

Dr. Brand adds that TRC is to facilitate open and free engagement in truth-telling in order to promote reconciliation and healing.