Transport service prices rise in June quarter

[File Photo]

Prices for transport services in the country have gone up slightly in the June quarter of this year.

This is according to the latest Producer Price Index for Services.

The PPI measures how much the cost of services changes as they leave the producer.

Article continues after advertisement



[File Photo]

The overall index for land and water transport reached 126.5, up 1.2 percent compared to June 2024, and 0.4 percent higher than March 2025.

Looking closer, land transport prices were almost the same as last quarter at 126.9, but slightly higher than last year by 0.4 percent.

Water transport prices rose more noticeably to 125.8, up 3.0 percent from last year and 1.3 percent from the previous quarter.

This shows that prices for transport services are gradually increasing, especially for water transport, while land transport costs are mostly stable.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.