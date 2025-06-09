Transport and health gaps leave residents frustrated

Potholes in Ba may have been patched, but residents say transport and health services are still failing.

Businessman Dinesh Prakash Chand said the potholes were only filled after news of the Prime Minister’s visit.

He added that around 50 vans operate daily in Bar Town, yet the stands have no toilets or proper water taps, leaving roughly 3,500 commuters struggling.

Previous complaints to the town council, Chand said were ignored.

“I have raised this concern earlier with two meetings that has been held at the town council hall, but I don’t know where those my concerns have gone to.But since we have got our Prime Minister now today in the town, thank you, and I want to share as how can we solve this issue, getting our bases at the same place.”

Infrastructure Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau said road maintenance was ongoing but public conveniences fall under the Town Council and Fiji Roads Authority.

He confirmed alternative sites are being explored with the Land Transport Authority to provide proper minibus stands with amenities.

“The patrol is road maintenance is already part of our program maintenance. So it’s already been done, I think, some time ago, not just before we travel. I know you maybe did this as a joke, but I’m just explaining the process.”

FRA representatives said public conveniences cannot be installed on road reserves, and the council is working to relocate the stands to approved spaces.

Chand urged faster action, warning that delays continue to inconvenience commuters daily.

Health services are also under strain. Acting Sub-Divisional Medical Officer Dr Anushil Chand states discussions are underway to run Ba Health Center on weekends and public holidays after General Outpatient Department services were limited by ASPEN Medical but the plan is not yet finalized.

Residents warned that continued delays in transport and health services are disrupting daily life and called for urgent government action to address the issues in Ba.

