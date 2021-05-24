Recovery at sustainable level: Hill

The tourism industry is starting to recover at a sustainable level, says Tourism Fiji Chief Executive Brent Hill.

Hill says the resumption of direct flights from Wellington and Christchurch indicates more Kiwis will now come to our shores.

The Tourism Fiji CEO adds that the resumption of flights from Wellington and Christchurch is another significant step in the recovery of tourism.

“NZ is growing faster than even Australia at the moment because obviously, it is coming off a lower base plus what we seeing from NZ is obviously as omicron phase works its way through there are certainly booking for May, June, July so bookings from NZ is very very strong.”

Hill says the bookings and arrivals have augured well for tourism businesses.

“I think we are growing at a sustainable level. It’s nice and strong. It means people can employ staff but we are not getting caught out from a customer service perspective and that’s really important so the growth we got at the moment is good and it is certainly good for Fiji.”

Tourism Fiji is optimistic the visitor arrivals for this year will surpass projections much sooner than expected.