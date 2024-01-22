Fiji records robust tourism growth

[File Photo]

Fiji experienced robust tourism growth last month with 82,820 visitors, representing 112% of 2019 arrivals and 110% of 2022 numbers.

Notably, 80 percent of travellers visited for holidays, and major source markets included Australia, New Zealand, and the USA.

Australia accounted for 50 percent of the total arrivals.

Growth percentages compared to December 2019 varied across key markets, with India leading at 126 percent.

The majority of visitors were aged 30-49.

Transit visitors numbered 23,121, contributing to estimated earnings of $295 million for the month.

Reflecting on 2023, Fiji welcomed 929,740 arrivals, 104% of 2019, with an estimated tourism earning of $3.3 billion.