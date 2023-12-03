Tourism on track

The tourism industry is experiencing a resurgence, attracting a wide range of visitors, particularly those between the ages of 30 and 48.

This trend was highlighted by Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Lenora Qereqeretabua during the Festive Tree Lighting Ceremony at Shangri-La Yanuca Island Resort, marking the commencement of the festive season at the iconic Fijian resort.

Fiji’s visitor arrivals are well over pre-COVID numbers for each month.

The Assistant Minister attributed Fiji’s tourism success to the country’s unwavering commitment to hospitality and its ability to create a magnetic pool for travelers from around the globe.

The thriving tourism industry, coupled with the strong ties between Fiji and its neighbors, underscores the country’s resilience and its potential for continued growth in the years to come.