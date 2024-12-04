Tourism investments key to secure global market position

Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, Viliame Gavoka, emphasized that Fiji cannot take its position in the global tourism market for granted.

In response to a question in Parliament, Gavoka pointed out that destinations worldwide are making significant investments in the tourism sector.

He says that connectivity is expanding, new destinations are emerging, and visitor demographics are evolving.

Gavoka further adds that if investments are made now in infrastructure, labor market development, and visa facilitation, projections show a $29 billion increase in the tourism sector’s contribution to Fiji’s GDP by 2034.

He also highlights that Oceania’s travel and tourism sector could inject an additional $112 billion into the region’s economy by 2034, bringing the total contribution to a record-breaking $336 billion.

This growth is expected to create 1.1 million new jobs, raising total employment in the region supported by travel and tourism to 3.5 million by 2024.

Gavoka stresses that these developments would positively impact Fiji’s already thriving tourism sector.

“Looking at the Fijian tourism sector from January to October 2024, we have received a record 822,253 visitors. That’s 6.5% higher than the same period last year. With 180,000 more visitors over November and December this year, we will be at 1 million visitors.”

Gavoka reassures that his Ministry remains committed to leveraging the principles outlined in Fiji’s National Sustainable Tourism Framework, which aims to foster sustainable practices, promote infrastructure development, and strengthen air connectivity.

Gavoka recently participated in the World Travel and Tourism Council’s Global Leaders Dialogue in Perth, where strategic discussions on the future of tourism were held.