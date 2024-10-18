Tourism HQ goes solar

[Source: Supplied]

Tourism Fiji has completed their solar installation at its headquarters, marking a significant step in green energy.

This is part of their ongoing partnership with Solar Hub Fiji.

Chief Operations Officer of Tourism Fiji Leigh Howard says this initiative is part of a broader commitment by them to demonstrate that sustainability is both achievable and beneficial in numerous ways.

Howard says they are proud to be one of the first organisations to power their cars and office with Fiji sunshine.

He states that as the industry continues to grow, Tourism Fiji’s proactive embrace of renewable energy serves as a model for other businesses and organizations to follow.

CEO of Solar Hub Fiji Yogesh Chand praised Tourism Fiji for their forward thinking approach to renewable energy.

Chand says their decision to embrace solar power is a powerful statement of leadership.

This innovative solution is already helping reduce the carbon footprint of the tourism sector, furthering Fiji’s long-term environmental goals.