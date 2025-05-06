Tonga is top Pacific Market for Fiji: Kamikamica

[Photo Credit: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/ Facebook]

Fiji and Tonga are taking bold steps to boost trade, investment, and cooperation between them, moves that could shape the region’s economic future.

The Fiji-Tonga Business Mission officially opened in Nukuʻalofa this morning, led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica.

The event, hosted by the Tonga Chamber of Commerce, brought together business leaders and government officials from both countries.

Tonga Chamber President Sam Vea says they are ready to strengthen long-term business ties with Fiji.



DPM Kamikamica says Tonga is Fiji’s largest export market in the Pacific, with over $161 million in exports last year.

He says Fiji sees many opportunities for further business growth in areas like tourism, ICT, and manufacturing and also praised Tonga’s natural beauty.

Kamikamica says Tonga has strong tourism potential with the right infrastructure.

Fiji’s delegation included major businesses like Punjas, Goodman Fielder, and Vinod Patel.

On digital connectivity, the Deputy Prime Minister spoke about Fiji’s work to become the Pacific’s digital hub, with support from Google and other partners.

Fiji is investing in new undersea cables to boost internet access and has invited Tonga to use this growing infrastructure.

The Business Mission is supported by Investment Fiji and the Tongan Ministry of Trade and Commerce.

Both countries agreed that Pacific nations must work together to solve their challenges, especially given global issues like climate change and rising costs.

