Toganivalu appointed acting FICAC Commissioner

Newly appointed Acting Commissioner of the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption, David Toganivalu.

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions David Toganivalu is now also the Acting Commissioner of the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption.

This has been confirmed by Attorney General Siromi Turaga.

Turaga says Toganivalu has extensive legal experience spanning over two decades and his leadership is anticipated to have a positive impact on the institution.

The Attorney General is confident in Toganivalu’s ability to steer FICAC towards achieving its mandate of combating corruption effectively.

“I will be meeting with him on Monday to chart the way forward and let me reassure you that of course with vigorousness they will continue to prosecute corruption.”

Furthermore, Turaga highlights the government’s commitment to reinforcing FICAC’s capabilities by appointing a Manager Legal who will work closely with the Commissioner.

This strategic move aims to enhance FICAC’s ability to investigate and address corruption cases efficiently.