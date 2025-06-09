Tilapia farmers training in Macuata concludes

[ Source: Ministry of Fisheries / Facebook ]

The Ministry of Fisheries’ Team Aqua North has successfully concluded a three-day training program for tilapia farmers in Namocemoce Village, Seaqaqa, aimed at strengthening aquaculture practices and improving farm productivity in the north.

The training focused on practical, hands-on learning and was conducted at Dreketi.

In a statement, the Fisheries ministry said participants took part in various field-based activities, including fish sampling techniques for monitoring tilapia health and growth, feed calculation methods to enhance feeding efficiency, soil testing to assess pond suitability, and water retention techniques essential for maintaining optimal aquaculture conditions.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry said nominated farmers from the three provinces of Cakaudrove, Bua, and Macuata attended the program, in a collaborative approach to advancing inland fisheries and aquaculture development.

The selected participants roles in their respective communities are expected to apply and share the knowledge gained to strengthen local fish farming operations.

The Ministry of Fisheries said the training supports its ongoing commitment to building the capacity of farmers, improving tilapia production, and promoting sustainable aquaculture development across the Northern Division.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.