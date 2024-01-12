Tikoitoga honoured for his calm leadership

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Sitiveni Rabuka acknowledged the achievements and contributions of the late Brigadier General (Ret’d) Mosese Tikoitoga this morning.

Tikoitoga passed away in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, last December while serving as Fiji’s High Commissioner.

In his eulogy at the Makosoi Methodist Church in Pacific Harbor, Rabuka says that Tikoitoga would be remembered for his ability to remain calm in times of adversity.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Rabuka also mentions that Tikoitoga would be remembered for championing the welfare of the staff he worked with.

Members of the government, diplomatic corps, armed forces, and government ministries were also present at the funeral service.

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere also attended.

Meanwhile, the RFMF has advised members of the public and residents of Pacific Harbor about the firing of blank rounds from ceremonial 105mm howitzer guns within the vicinity of the Pacific Harbor cemetery.