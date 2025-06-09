Partner violence persists for Fijian women

[Photo Credit: Koin.com]

Two in three women in Fiji face violence from their partners, an alarming statistic that continues to drive the Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre’s efforts to end domestic abuse.

Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre Coordinator Shamima Ali says more focus is needed on preventing violence, not just responding to it.

She adds that over 52 women have died in the last 10 years due to intimate partner violence, and she is calling on the government to solidify the commitment it made during last year’s launch of the National Action Plan.

Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre Coordinator Shamima Ali.

Ali says these numbers are not just data; they represent lives lost, families broken, and futures stolen.

“That’s two in three women in this country suffering. Many women have died; women actually die. In the last 10 to 12 years, we have seen over 52 women dying at the hands of their partners in intimate partner violence situations. So we believe that the government needs to make a solid commitment. It already did so when the plan was launched in 2023.”

Ali adds that while the government made promises last year when launching the National Action Plan, a deeper and more lasting commitment is still needed.

The FWCC is also collecting new data on what works and what doesn’t. Ali says this will guide future actions and preserve the Centre’s 40-year history, ensuring that the stories of survivors are not forgotten.

