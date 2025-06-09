Police investigate alleged break-ins in Labasa

Police in Labasa have confirmed receiving a formal complaint regarding alleged house break-ins in the Lajonia and Wailevu communities.

This comes in response to social media posts that have been widely circulated, warning residents to remain vigilant and to tighten security around their homes.

According to the reports, a group of unidentified individuals allegedly armed with knives is believed to be behind the break-ins, which have reportedly occurred during the early hours of the morning over the past few weeks, targeting specific homes.

Police say investigations are currently underway, with officers following several possible leads to identify those involved.

Authorities are urging the public to report any suspicious activity as they continue to monitor the situation closely.

