Three still hospitalized

Three people remain admitted in the CWM hospital following an accident along Edinburgh Drive in Suva yesterday morning.

The accident happened around 6am yesterday following a head on collision between two vehicles and one went down the cliff.

Police had earlier stated that one of the drivers was heading towards Suva when his vehicle allegedly went onto the opposite lane resulting in the head-on collision.

Article continues after advertisement

The two drivers and a passenger were taken to the hospital after the accident.