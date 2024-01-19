The law safeguards societal ideals: Tikoduadua

Fiji Law Society Annual Convention in Cuvu, Sigatoka

“Just as a helmet shields the head in battle, the law safeguards our societal ideals against the slings and arrows of injustice and inequality.”

This was the message by Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua while opening the Fiji Law Society Annual Convention in Cuvu, Sigatoka today.

On the analogy, Tikoduadua stresses that, unlike a helmet constructed from unyielding steel, the law is fashioned from something far more adaptable – our collective will, wisdom, and ethical convictions.

Article continues after advertisement

He emphasizes that the law, like a dynamic force, bends and shapes itself in accordance with the six commitments made to uphold its integrity.

It seamlessly adapts to the ever-evolving landscape of human society.

“Remember, while the law is our ‘safest helmet,’ it occasionally requires a good polish, a slight adjustment, or even a stylish feather or two, to remind us that while we are warriors for justice, we are also human.”

Addressing those gathered, the Minister highlights the pivotal role played by the law in safeguarding the core values of justice and equality.

He states the law serves as our collective shield, moulded by our commitment to justice and ethical principles.

Over 300 participants are part of the two-day convention.