Fiji Police Force to work closely with Fiji Corrections Services

[Source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook]

The Fiji Police Force and the Fiji Corrections Services will now be working closely on various operations.

The Acting Commissioner of Police, Juki Fong Chew, met with the Acting Commissioner of the Fiji Corrections Service, Salote Panapasa, this morning at the Fiji Police Headquarters.

They both had discussions regarding strengthening operational support between the two institutions.

The two acting commissioners also agreed to regular consultations.

They will now be focusing on the drafting of a Memorandum of Understanding to formalize key areas of joint operational arrangements.