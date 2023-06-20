The EU encourages investment opportunities

Cumming Street, Suva.

The European Union will continue to encourage public and private investments in Fiji.

The EU Ambassador to the Pacific Sujiro Seam says this is also done through the European Investment Bank.

Seam says they are going to invest in this hydropower project, which is a major electrical investment.

EU Ambassador to the Pacific Sujiro Seam.

He says they also have private-sector investment opportunities and facilities.

The Ambassador also highlights that the European Union is working together with member states and financial institutions for funding opportunities.