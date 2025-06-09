Temporary closure of Terminal 2 at Suva Bus Station

[file photo]

The Suva City Council says terminal 2 of the Suva Bus Station will be temporarily closed for 5 days starting tomorrow, November 21st, to next Tuesday, November 25th, to allow for urgent drainage upgrade works to be carried out by the Fiji Roads Authority.

Acting Chief Executive, Tevita Boseiwaqa says these works are necessary to improve the reliability of drainage services in the capital and will require restricted access in and around Terminal 2 for safety reasons.

He says during this period, buses that normally operate from Terminal 2 will be redirected to the MPI Carpark.

Article continues after advertisement

He says SCC personnel will be on-site to guide passengers and ensure smooth movement throughout the works.

The Council is urging commuters to allow extra time for their travel and to follow all directional signs and instructions from staff on the ground.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.