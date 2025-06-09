Tebara Carnival 2025 launched

The Nausori Town Council has launched the Tebara Carnival, which is anticipated to be held from December 13–18.

A new theme was also introduced, “Three Provinces, One Town,” which fosters inclusivity of the three provinces-Rewa, Naitasiri, and Tailevu.

Chair and Special Administrator Adi Talei Rokotuibau says contestants’ names are yet to be finalized; however, they will ensure that all provinces are represented equally.

She adds that programs have already been lined up, including contestants traveling to the three provinces to learn about their culture.

Rokotuibau further states that the cultural nights will celebrate the three provinces and what they are known for.

She also adds that each of the three provinces will be offered two stalls for the price of one to ensure they can showcase their delicacies, handicrafts, and ongoing programs.

Rokotuibau is optimistic that the carnival will bring positive outcomes to the people of the three provinces and help promote tourism within the municipality.

