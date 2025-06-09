Teachers urged to tailor lessons to special-needs students

[Source: File photo]

Unlocking the potential of children with special needs requires teachers who are patient, committed, and willing to look beyond standard classroom methods.

Assistant Head Teacher Ecelina Lulu of the Hilton Early Intervention Centre in Suva says many educators miss the opportunity to identify each child’s unique abilities because they rely only on the curriculum.

“It’s an individual education plan. So for the first three to four weekswe observe students — all the different skills they have. We look atcognitive, physical, fine motor, vocational skills. Most of them can’t write, but they have other talents, like singing.”

Lulu says once teachers understand a child’s strengths, progress becomes clearer and learning becomes meaningful.

Teacher Sisilia Saulekaleka adds that some students thrive only when lessons are aligned with their interests.

“This is what he loves doing. He can draw all day. So his learning needs to be blended with what he loves. If we just try to teach him what he needs to learn for the day, he gets agitated. Aquila is an autistic child so learning has to be done with what they love, otherwise they won’t learn anything.”

The Hilton Early Intervention Centre says personalized teaching, continuous observation, and recognizing each child’s strengths are essential to helping special-needs students build confidence and prepare for a brighter future.

