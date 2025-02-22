TD09F tracks toward Fiji, strong winds and heavy rain expected

Tropical Disturbance TD09F is expected to enter Fiji waters from the northeast of Vanua Levu by later tomorrow possibly as a Tropical Depression.

According to Fiji Metrological Services TD09F lies to the far northeast of the Fiji and is expected to track south while gradually intensifying.

It says the potential for TD09F to develop into a Tropical Cyclone over Fiji waters is low to moderate.

A strong wind warning remains in force for the Northern Division, northeastern parts of Viti Levu from Tailevu North through Ra – Rakiraki up to Tavua, Yasawa, Mamanuca, Lau and Lomaiviti groups and is now inforce for Kadavu and nearby smaller islands.

A heavy rain alert remains in force for the whole of the Northern Division and Yasawa Group and is now in force for the Lau and Lomaiviti group, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands and the eastern half of Viti Levu Sigatoka, Serua-Namosi, Navua-Suva-Nausori, Naitasiri-Tailevu North, Ra-Rakiraki areas.

Associated active trough of low pressure and strong to near gale force winds are expected to affect parts of the country from later tomorrow.

It says southeasterly to southwesterly winds will intensify, reaching speeds up to 50 km/h, with gusts of up to 65 km/h in affected areas from tomorrow.

Seas are expected to become rough to very rough from later tomorrow.

Forecasts for the coming days predict occasional to periods of heavy rain and squally thunderstorms over the Northern Division, the Yasawa and Lomaiviti groups, and the eastern half of Viti Levu.

The system’s impact will likely be felt in coastal areas with possible disruptions to sea travel.

On Monday strong winds of up to 60 km/h with gusts up to 75 km/h are expected in parts of the Northern Division, Lau, and Lomaiviti groups.

Elsewhere, southerly to northwesterly winds will reach up to 45 km/h, with gusts of up to 55 km/h.

Heavy rain, thunderstorms, and rough seas are anticipated to continue.