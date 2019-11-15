Malolo starts to experience heavy rain

People in Malolo are starting to experience heavy rain and strong winds this morning.

Mana Island Resort Food and Beverage Manager, Akuila Koroimata, say the group has been experiencing heavy downpour and strong currents from last night.

Koroimata adds villagers and about 18 workers have ensured their homes and quarters are secure and are expected to move to an evacuation centre at the resort.

“We have been experiencing heavy rain since last night. Now the wind is slowly picking up. We have about 19 people including workers here on the island. We will use some of the hotel’s facilities as an evacuation center. We have nailed shutters and ensure rooftops are secure to withstand the cyclone.”

He says preparations started since yesterday morning and boat operators and people on the island have been advised to strictly follow warnings from relevant authorities.