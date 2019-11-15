Home

HMAS Adelaide arrives in Fiji

Dipesh Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
December 30, 2020 4:27 pm

Australia’s largest naval ship HMAS Adelaide has arrived in Fiji to assist in rehabilitating communities affected by the category five cyclone.

After its six day sail to Fiji HMAS Adelaide dropped anchor at 1pm today.

HMAS Adelaide personnel will work alongside Fijian military personnel to set up temporary school facilities on Galoa Island that were heavily damaged by TC Yasa.

Article continues after advertisement

Australia’s Defence Adviser to Fiji, Col. Rob Haertsch says Australia is a long-standing partner and friend of Fiji and they are here in support through this difficult time.

HMAS Adelaide carries specialised personnel, equipment and provisions, including five helicopters, four landing craft and additional small boats.

There are also Army Engineer and Construction teams from the 6th Engineer Support Regiment, a primary health care team and a Small Boat Platoon.

The HMAS Adelaide is carrying more than 600 personnel who will be required to complete 14 days of quarantine and test negative to COVID-19 before being allowed to disembark.

