Red Cross directs funding to affected communities

Part of funding from last year’s fundraising events by the Fiji Red Cross Society will be channeled to help those affected by Tropical Cyclone Harold.

FRCS Director Ilisapeci Rokotunidau says they managed a profit of $12,000 from five campaigns last year.

Rokotunidau says the cash was collected from can-shaking, walk-a-thons, and movie nights to name a few.

“That money is targeted for us to assist us to purchase our kits that we use to prepare ourselves for cyclones or for any for any disaster.”

The Red Cross has been in several badly affected communities and has distributed an initial round of relief supplies while also assessing damage.

Disaster Management Co-ordinator Maciu Nokelevu says seeing people quickly get back on track with their lives is a new experience for them.

“We came up with some processes in place working side by side with the ministry of Health and coming up with the ideas on how we can draw up preventative measures or some precautionary measures around our assessment and distribution and how we can work together with government in order to respond to TC Harold.”

Fiji Red Cross currently has 121 volunteers on the ground assessing the damage in Kadavu, Lau, Vatulele and parts of Tailevu.

