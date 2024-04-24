Climate change poses risks to workers

Climate change poses a multifaceted threat to workers, affecting their health, safety, and overall working conditions.

This has been highlighted by Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh during the World Day for Safety and Health at Work event in Suva yesterday.

He says from increased heat stress and air pollution to the spread of vector-borne diseases and the risk of major industrial accidents, workers face challenges exacerbated by environmental degradation and climate change.

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh

Singh states that by recognizing the direct link between climate change and working conditions, they are taking proactive steps to safeguard workers and mitigate the risks they face.

“The risks and hazards associated with environmental degradation and climate change tend to affect workers in vulnerable situations most strongly. Priority actions of both national and workplace levels should constantly evolve to consider new evidence of these emerging risks.”

He adds this shift in approach not only addresses immediate health and safety concerns but also acknowledges the implications for productivity, cost of production, accidents, and absenteeism.