Catch-up crucial says Kuruleca

[File Photo]

Permanent Secretary for Education Selina Kuruleca is reminding all heads of schools, teachers, parents, and guardians, including students that they need to catch up on missed lessons before term 1 ends.

Kuruleca stresses the importance of the last two weeks of school for this term.

She says, given the school closures experienced in Term 1, students are to prioritize catching up on missed notes and engage in remedial work before the school holidays begin.

Article continues after advertisement



Permanent Secretary for Education Selina Kuruleca

She is also urging parents and guardians to support their children in prioritizing attendance and ensuring their work is current.

Term 1 school holidays will begin on May 3rd and end on May 19th.

The PS is also emphasizing the importance of maintaining school discipline.

She is reminding parents to exercise caution for the safety of their children, who will be travelling to the HFC Stadium in Suva for the Fiji Finals.

The Ministry is wishing all students participating in the three-day athletic competition the very best.