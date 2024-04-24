Drua women ready for the Tahs

[Source: Fiji Drua/ Facebook]

Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua players have developed really well over the past few weeks.

This is according to their head coach, Mosese Rauluni.

Following their victory in the semifinal last Friday, Rauluni believes the players are aware of the task at hand, especially being the defending champions.

Rauluni says the Waratahs is the team to beat.

“I think they have developed really well, as I have said before, NSW has been a benchmark team for the whole competition, and everyone has felt their wreath, and obviously the grand final is a different story.”

Rauluni says that as defending champions, the Drua have their eyes on the prize.

He adds that players have been reminded of the importance of playing the whole 80 minutes, as there is no room for complacency in the final.

Rauluni is confident the players have what it takes to defend their title.

The Fijian Drua face the Waratahs at 4pm on Sunday in Brisbane.

You can watch the final live on the FBC Sports Channel.