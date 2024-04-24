Warriors nine in Pacific Combine

[Source: Fiji Rugby]

Nine Rooster Chicken Fijian Warriors players are part of the Pacific Combine following the recent World Rugby Pacific Challenge at Apia Park in Samoa.

The players are Ebenezer Lomalagi Navula,John Muller,Maika Kamikamica,Timoci Nakalevu,Sireli Masiwini,Sakiusa Vosayaco,Aisake Atani,Emosi Natubailagi and Apimeleki Naboleqa.

The Fijians are part of the 24 best emerging players which includes Tonga and Samoa as well and are in the Pacific Combine weeklong high-performance program that is funded by World Rugby which ends on Saturday.

Article continues after advertisement

The program headed by experts such as former Japan and Wallabies backline coach, Scott Wisemantel, will provide the identified players from the Oceania region with first-class coaching and receive the best advise on their way to obtaining a professional contract.

Warriors coach, Senirusi Seruvakula says the players were selected after they showed some potential during the Pacific Challenge to the scouts that were there to select potential elite players.

He adds a success story of this program is Frank Lomani who was identified when I coached the Fijian Warriors. He later went onto play for the Melbourne Rebels in Australia, Northampton Saints in England and currently ply’s his trade with the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua team in the 2024 Pacific Super Rugby competition.

The 2024 Pacific Combine is aimed to accelerate the development of these high-potential players in a professional environment which is designed to level participants to World Rugby standards at all facets of the game.