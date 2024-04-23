Errors drag Tailevu Naitasiri down

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Not following the game plans proves too costly for the Tailevu Naitasiri side in the Digicel Fiji Premier League Competition.

Head coach Priyant Mannu says that is one major setback that he is trying to rectify.

He adds that sometimes the players get carried away during the game, failing to stick to what was planned out for them.

Article continues after advertisement

After their disheartening 1-0 defeat to Navua on Sunday, Mannu says it is back to the drawing board for them.

The head coach has also reiterated the need for them to pull up their socks and perform, especially with Nadroga being their next opponent.

He adds that Nadroga has been very impressive so far and is very clinical with the way they play.

Mannu is also aware that their next opponent will come out strong, as they defeated Suva 5-2 last Sunday.

“We need to work on our finishing. It was the same thing with Nasinu and Navua, and hopefully, we get a positive result against Nadroga.”

On Sunday, Tailevu Naitasiri faces Nadroga at 1 pm at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Two Digicel Fiji Premier League games will be played at the Fiji Football Association Academy ground in Vatuwaqa on Sunday.

Suva takes on Lautoka at 1pm in the first match followed by Nasinu and Navua’s clash at 3pm.

Two games are going to be held on Saturday starting with Labasa and Ba at 2pm at Subrail Park.

At 7pm, Rewa hosts Nadi at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.