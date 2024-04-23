Stray animals an issue in rural communities

The increase in the number of stray animals has become a concern in many rural villages and communities, including Viria village in Naitasiri.

Turaga ni Koro Poasa Tuinacau highlights that this situation has led to health problems, including incidents of stray animals biting the children.

In response to the villagers’ concerns, the Ministry of Agriculture, in collaboration with the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals stepped in to provide assistance.

Tuinacau has thanked SPCA and the Ministry for their efforts in de-sexing dogs, cats, and other stray animals in the village.

“The assistance provided ensures that stray animals are sterilized, preventing them from reproducing and helping to control the population of stray animals in the village and surrounding areas.”

SPCA Clinic and Shelter Manager Shanil Narayan explains that the de-sexing campaign outreach clinic is part of their partnership aimed at controlling the population of cats and dogs and ensuring the safety of children.

“When they get overcrowded, it causes stray dog problems, there’s dog bit issues when there is too many dogs, so that is one of the reasons we do it. So also one health concept. Most of the important part of the missions is to create healthy pets for the village people, for any settlement or any areas we going to so if you have a healthy animal in your village, you also have a healthy human population.”

Narayan emphasizes the importance of addressing overcrowding among stray animals to mitigate issues such as dog bites and promote the health and well-being of both animals and humans.

The de-sexing campaign outreach clinic in Viria village marks a significant step in addressing the issue of stray animals and promoting a healthier environment for villagers and their pets.