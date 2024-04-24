Help locate missing children

Missing persons, Sidney Ilaise Tupou Vakalahi (left), Mele Maka

A missing report has been lodged for missing 10-year-old Mele Maka and 14-year-old Sidney Ilaise Tupou Vakalahi.

Police say Maka has been reported missing at the Nakasi Police Station.

She failed to return home after school yesterday, and search efforts conducted by her family with relatives and likely places have been negative.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the 10-year-old is requested to call Crime Stoppers on 919 or the Eastern Division Command Center on 9905563.

Meanwhile, 14-year-old Vakalahi was reported missing at the Navua Police Station.

Vakalahi who was staying with a relative in Rovadrau was last seen on Sunday.

Police say search efforts conducted by family members have been futile.

Please call Crime Stoppers on 919 or the Southern Division Command Center on 9905529 if you have any information regarding his whereabouts.