Sorovi up for selection as Drua brace for Moana

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne says he has been impressed with how Moana Pasifika has been during this Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

Expressing his admiration for the side, Byrne noted that despite the Drua’s current 7th place standing, Moana Pasifika who are on 8th will come out guns blazing this weekend in Lautoka.

Byrne says they’ve played Moana a few times and they are aware of how physical the team is.

“They’re a physical pack. You know, they are very physical around their scrum. They like to try and push it back. And so we’ve been doing some work on that today. Just like we did last week with hurricanes.”

He says as the competition heats up, the Drua also had an extra day of preparation, looking at areas where they need to improve after going down to the Hurricanes last week.



Byrne also confirms there are no major injuries with the team.

He adds that former Reds halfback Moses Sorovi is also up for selection this weekend.

The Drua take on Moana Pasifika in Lautoka on Saturday.

You can watch the match live on FBC Sports.