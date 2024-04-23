Former assistant treasurer faces corruption charges

The former assistant Provincial Treasurer at the Kadavu Provincial Council appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court last week, charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

Suliasi Lau has been charged with seven counts of obtaining a financial advantage and four counts of falsification of documents.

It is alleged that between June 1st and July 31st in 2019, Lau while being employed as the assistant treasurer received cash payments which were collected and/or received as provincial levies from four villages in Kadavu.

Article continues after advertisement

Lau allegedly failed to deposit the money into the Kadavu Provincial Council account, and as a result of the conduct obtained a financial advantage of $4, 580 for himself knowing he was not eligible to receive it.

Furthermore it is also alleged that in May 2019, Lau misappropriated the allowance of three Turaga Ni Koros, and as a result of the conduct obtained a financial advantaged of $1, 200.

State Counsel has informed the court that the first phase of disclosures has been served.

The Chief Magistrate has granted a non-cash bail of $1, 000 and ordered the accused to not re-offend while on bail and not to interfere with prosecution witnesses.

A stop departure order has also been issued.

The matter has been adjourned to May 20th in Kadavu.