Rice harvesting underway in Ra

Rice harvesting is currently underway in the Ra Province, with approximately 100 metric tonnes already harvested this season.

The efforts are being led by around 50 farmers from various villages, including Volivoli, Madhavani, Raiwasa, Naqoro, and Qelema.

The farmers have been cultivating the Boldgrain and Star varieties of rice, which they believe offer higher yields when properly managed.

Extension officers stationed in Ra have been actively involved in supporting the farmers.

Their presence not only assists in the harvest but also allows for the assessment of the yield achieved.

The rice farmers are happy with support from the Ministry of Agriculture.

They have acknowledged the provision of weedicides and rice harvesters.