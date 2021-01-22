Home

TC ANA
Parts of Vunidawa road under water

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
February 1, 2021 5:42 am
Jalim Avenue, Nausori [Source: Pooja Pretika]

Coming to work will be an issue for civil servants living in Vunidawa.

This as the Waima Bridge is still underwater and is currently inaccessible.

Vunidawa resident Malakai Vucago says flood waters have receded however some parts of the low lying areas in Vunidawa are still inundated with floodwaters.

Vucago says this flooding is the worst he has ever come across during his 14 years in Naitasiri.

Six families are currently in two evacuation centers near them.

