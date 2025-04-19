Taxi violence sparks outcry

[File Photo]

Violence against taxi drivers is on the rise and the industry states its being left in the dark.

Since the start of 2024, two drivers have been killed and others robbed or assaulted now they are asking for real protection.

The Fiji Taxi Association is pushing for clear rules that allow drivers to refuse passengers when they feel unsafe.

They believe the Land Transport Authority should take stronger action to safeguard drivers across the country.

Association General Secretary Ashwin Lal states that the recent rise in attacks has created fear among drivers and a policy must be introduced to hold passengers accountable for bad behaviour.

“There should also be a law for passenger’s code of conduct at the moment the law of passengers code of conduct is very light and it should be changed”

In Suva, long-time base owner Harish Chandra states that very little is being done to address the issue.

He says drivers are often left to face danger on their own, and that safety must be treated as a serious priority.

Chandra also says awareness campaigns targeting drivers won’t help unless tougher policies are in place.

While some members of the public have raised concerns about taxis refusing service, Chandra says drivers should be allowed to make that call when passengers appear violent or drunk.

Several drivers have taken to social media in recent weeks, sharing stories of being attacked on the job.

The Association is now calling for an open discussion and urgent changes.

The Land Transport Authority has yet to respond to questions sent.

