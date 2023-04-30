News

Tax the rich says Narube

Shania Shayal Prasad Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

April 30, 2023 7:20 am

The former Governor of the Reserve Bank of Fiji, Savenaca Narube, is urging the government to tax the rich rather than the poor.

He says the proposed tax policy is alarming, as people have suffered greatly under the previous regime.

The Unity Fiji Party Leader says the proposed policy of reinstating the value-added tax on essential food items and increasing the tax to 15 percent will hit the poor, and he is suggesting considering reform expenses.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the disparity between wealth and income is widening, and the government needs to look at taxes such as capital gains, a corporate tax surcharge, and higher duties on luxury items.

Narube says a thorough and systematic review of the entire expenditures of all the ministries is also needed.

He is also recommending a review of the large budget allocation to state-owned enterprises.

Narube says these enterprises swallow a big chunk of money, and there is a need to impose safeguards to ensure they spend it wisely

Two men in custody for alleged rape of underage girls

Police chase results in arrest of two suspects

Fiji explores pathways to boost sugar exports

Seven drivers arrested

Scouting to promote positive activities among youths

Workshop to boost knowledge on narcotics

Two men in custody following police chase

Recommendation made to review Online Safety Act

Prison Trust Account released over $100K in 2018–2019

Tax the rich says Narube

New Fuel and LPG Prices from Monday

Twitter accounts for Indian news outlets ANI, NDTV restored after suspension

Two DFPL games in Ratu Cakobau Park

We failed to capitalize on line breaks: Byrne

Fighting rages in Khartoum, but envoy sees sides more open to talks

Edgy win for the Raiders

Drua sits on eleventh place in standing

Russia's Wagner group could soon cease to exist, founder tells blogger

Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

Male names power squad for semi-final clash

Weather wasn’t a problem: MacDonald

Chiefs continue winning streak

Boletanakanakadavu wins best female athlete

Tavailagi delivers, claims gold

Toulouse thrash Nantes 5-1 in French Cup final

Zelenskiy says he would have fought to the death had Russians attacked his headquarters

Benzema hits hat-trick as Real Madrid beat Almeria 4-2

Koroki earns Urawa 1-1 draw at Al Hilal in final first leg

Koroki earns Urawa 1-1 draw at Al Hilal in final first leg

Montana governor signs bill banning transgender medical care for youths

MBHS, ACS crowned 2023 champions

129 percent increase in HIV cases

Westpac Fiji reports challenges to Fijian economic recovery

Drua get the blues in Lautoka

Four records fall at Games

Untapped potential in Agriculture sector

Tavua holds Labasa in DFPL

Plans to boost women and girls in ICT sector

Rabbitohs under investigation by NRL

Huge crowd turns up for Drua vs Blues clash

Taka bags two golds for RSMS

Tuwai partners with FMF

Marist set to win as MGM queens rule relay

Caginivalu, Boletakanakadavu rule once again

Taxi Association express concerns

RKS golden boy delivers again

Nalewabau leaps for another ACS gold

Mataika, Turaga rule senior 800m titles

ACS bags another gold, first medal for Labasa

Fans flock to games

Qionikorolevu wins first gold for Kadavu

Accident claims life of an elderly man

Police carry out snap checks

Deal reached in principle to resume Ukraine grain transit with 5 EU countries

FSC announces appointment of board members

No slowing down in vandalism: Prasad

46 gold medals at stake as MBHS and ACS lead

Caginivalu ready for next task

Improved facilitation attracts more investment

Business thrives at Fiji finals

Drua aims to be unbeaten in Fiji; Blues out to spoil the party

Highlanders suffer last-minute heartbreak against Waratahs

Hurricanes hold off Brumbies

Graham stakes Origin claim in dominant Rabbitohs win

Eels fire to pummel poor Knights

England to host Tonga in three-game Test series

Caginivalu, Boletakanakadavu top the lot

Ratu Mataika, Turaga lead 400m medal haul

Veteran stars call for improvements

China lodges serious representations with South Korea over joint statement with U.S.

Health guidelines to tackle gender-based violence launched

All Blacks names don’t faze Drua: Ikanivere

Last minute study for Maisamoa after winning gold

Fiji's inflation to remain stable: Westpac Fiji

Mental health, an issue often neglected at workplaces

Another gold for ACS

From ninth to gold

Discuss gold nailed by RSMS

Security Council condemns Taliban ban on Afghan women working for UN

Pearl shines for ACS

Police investigate drowning incident

Iran seizes oil tanker in Gulf, U.S. Navy says

Dietary plans in place for inmates

Sudan's factions say they agree to extend truce but fighting goes on

Rates of violence against women concerning: FWCC

New board of directors for FRA

Former US Vice President Pence appears before grand jury probing Trump

RBF announces further exchange control relaxations

No track shoes, no problem

Netflix boosts Asian leads, lags in Latino roles - report

Stars through to senior 200m finals

NZ reviews its Labour Mobility Scheme

More adaptation funds needed: Professor Prasad

Overcrowding in correctional facilities

Who will reign supreme?

US Equal Rights Amendment blocked again, a century after introduction

Emerging opportunities in forestry sector

Rayalu encourages farmers to set up cooperatives

SGS, Marist get early gold wins

Naivalu storms through to the final

India tells China peace needed on border for better ties

Reddy, Paulina show grit to win 3000m

Brain drain in health sector hard to counter: WHO

RBF maintains its policy rate

Collaboration important for sustainable development: Tubuna

Raucous talk show host Jerry Springer dies aged 79

Second win for Pearls

Russia digs in as Ukraine prepares to attack

Ratio of psychologists to inmates not sufficient: Panapasa

33 gold medals at stake today

Defamatory remarks tops complaint list

Do not entertain minors warns Driu

Blues hooker excited about playing in his hometown

Sokobale pays tribute to Rawaca's advice

Concerns raised on short course providers

International scholars to arrive for Girmit Day celebrations

PM praises children’s hospital success

Spurs fight back to draw 2-2 with Man United in thriller

Women showcase talents at expo

Superb Newcastle thump woeful Everton 4-1 in Goodison romp

Napoli on verge of first Serie A title in 33 years

USA Boxing barred from IBA events after formal withdrawal

Natabua and Naitasiri take lead on day one

The US and South Korea have secured a landmark deal to counter the North Korean nuclear threat

Fiji U20 rep wins gold for Xavier

Fijiana Drua call up trio

Turaga takes charge as FRU board resigns

Senior player’s fitness an issue: Leewai

Police dogs credited for success

Kidney treatment gets massive boost

Running hospital not easy: Prasad

Vodafone backs Wearing Fiji

Fisheries review delight

First girl's gold for Holy Cross

Qerewaqa continues family tradition

Marist cleansweep in Junior shot put

FPRA proposes fees for nightclubs

Lands ministry pays royalty

Sports needs to be accepted

Big names through to 100m finals

Big names back for Drua

Blues out to stop Drua home dominance

Cut it by one say nightclub operators

Basketball’s shoot for gold gets boost

Police paws boost crime fight

Davule, Ravacala set for historic outing

Homicide investigation launched after man's death

Mindful of our defense: Byrne

Crime prevention a joint responsibility

Government discusses prioritizing investment in youthful population

Fisheries sectors throws bait of $500m

Gold shared in jump

Bucalevu gets first throw gold

ACS, Sigatoka Methodist nail medals

More efforts needed to control malaria

Minister meets with ACWF

Police search for missing teen

5G network soon for Fiji

Denmark to work closely with Fiji

Emission Reduction plan approved

First gold goes to Naitasiri

Winning is not in our dictionary now: Raboiliku

Rotuma athletes remember late star

Keep games clean says expert

UN calls for improved working conditions

Preparatory meetings underway to celebrate Girmit Day

Efforts underway to upskill outsource workforce

Support MSMEs, says Kamikamica

First win for Pearls

Lautoka residents vocal during consultation

Luxembourg contributes to climate financing

Hospital saves 141 lives in a year

Fiji delegation holds bilateral meeting in China

More drama unfolds at FRU

Rumer Willis and Derek Richard Thomas welcome daughter

Taylor Swift explains her hand injury

Behavior becoming a worry

More than 3000 athletes for Fiji Finals

No word on VAT yet says minister

Road assets robbery causes safety issues

OFC notes increase in interest for women’s football

Consultation is for you: Sharma

‘The perfect date’ and other pop culture holidays

Sudanese cartoonist draws to bring hope, truth

Vodafone joins forces with Tourism Expo

NZR announces All Blacks assistant coaches

Netflix to invest $2.5 billion in South Korea to make TV shows

Biden's South Korea state dinner menu

GM to end production of Chevrolet Bolt EV later this year

Suva’s rejected AGM motion appeal hearing deferred again

Nightclub hours consultation starts

Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy

Israel begins Independence Day celebrations marred by protests

Nokia says draft EU patent rules one-sided

Meli Bainimarama in court again

Drua ready to give visitors the blues

Access to quality healthcare a challenge for women: UNFPA

SJSS more than just making numbers

Burden of pediatric cardiac care high: Dr. Tappoo

Drua addresses non-payment claim