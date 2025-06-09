Tawase pleads guilty to sacrilege at Samabula Temple

Samuela Tawase

Twenty-eight-year-old Samuela Tawase, has pleaded guilty to all charges relating to an alleged sacrilege at the Samabula Shiv Temple in Suva.

Tawase’s charges included sacrilege and throwing objects during the alleged attack at the temple on July 11.

Following his initial appearance, Tawase was referred to St Giles Psychiatric Evaluation Department to determine his fitness to stand trial and the report cleared him, confirming he was mentally fit to take a plea.

Appearing in court today, Tawase entered a guilty plea before Magistrate Yogesh Prasad.

Tawase has been further remanded.

He will reappear in court in 14 days for the summary of facts to be formally served, outlining the details of the offenses he has admitted.

