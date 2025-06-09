Tavua residents demand action on long-ignored concerns

Tavua residents have called for greater government attention to issues they say have been neglected for years, despite their district’s major contributions to Fiji’s economy through mining, sugar, and water industries.

Fiji Media Association General Secretary Stanley Simpson says the turnout at last night’s “Meet the Public and the Press” forum showed how eager people were to be heard.

He said the passion from the community reflected frustration over being left out of development benefits.

Simpson said the event gave Tavua residents a rare opportunity to question ministers directly and press for accountability.



He says the media would monitor the government’s response to ensure the concerns raised were not ignored.

While some matters would take time to resolve, the dialogue marked the start of real engagement between government and citizens.

Simpson described the forum, part of a nationwide collaboration by Fiji’s major media outlets under the Fiji Media Association as an example of democracy in action.

“This hasn’t happened in a long time. And we’re trying to build this culture of town halls, getting leaders to be held into account, and just democracy in action.”

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Cabinet ministers joined the Tavua event and will later head to Ba town this afternoon

The event was co-hosted by The Fiji Sun, The Fiji Times, Mai TV, Fiji Live, Communications Fiji Limited, FBC, and Fiji TV.

