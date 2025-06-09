Tauvoli appointed Acting PS for Fisheries and Forestry

[Source: Ministry of Forestry, Fiji/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Fisheries and Forestry has announced the appointment of Eastern Division Principal Fisheries Officer Saimone Tauvoli as Acting Permanent Secretary for the ministry.

His appointment took effect earlier this month.

Tauvoli steps into the role while the current Acting Permanent Secretary, Sanjana Lal, is overseas for medical treatment.

In a statement, the Ministry expressed full confidence in Tauvoli’s leadership, noting that his extensive experience and commitment to the sector make him well-suited to guide the ministry during this transitional period.

Officials say they expect Tauvoli’s expertise to support the advancement of key initiatives and strategic goals, and they wished him success as he takes on the new responsibilities.

The Ministry emphasized that his leadership is anticipated to bring stability and continued progress to its operations.

