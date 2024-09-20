Tappoo’s new album aims to captivate music lovers

Internationally renowned singer and humanitarian Sumeet Tappoo

Internationally renowned singer and humanitarian Sumeet Tappoo says his newly launched album aims to captivate all music lovers and features seven original songs.

He released the album “Dil Pareshan Karta Hai” last month in collaboration with Bollywood’s legendary Gulzar Sahab and composer and music director Pt. Bhavdeep Jaipurwale.

Tappoo describes the 11-month journey of creating this album as incredible, allowing him to connect with a legacy that has touched countless lives.

Article continues after advertisement

“These songs are all-encompassing. Even someone as young as my daughter, who is six years old, enjoys it. Music lovers across the entire spectrum appreciate it. It has a little bit of everything. For the discerning listener, it features some very beautiful lyrics.”

Tappoo states that the album encompasses a mix of musical styles.