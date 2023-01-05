Tailevu Holdings pay out over $39K in dividends

Talei Rokotuibau of Tailevu Holdings Company Pte. Limited handing over the Dividend Cheque of $21,959.29 to Rusiate Tudravu, Chairman of Tailevu Provincial Council.

The Tailevu Holdings Company Limited today handed over $39, 000 in dividends to its shareholders, the Tailevu Provincial Council and the Tailevu Dairy Farmers Cooperative Association Limited.

Chair, Malakai Naiyaga says this is a reflection of their resilience despite the challenges during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are pleased that come June financial year of 2022 that the Directors have been able to declare a dividend of 3 cents per share to pay back to each shareholders.”

Naiyaga says the Tailevu Provincial Council will receive $21,000 while the Tailevu Dairy Farmers Cooperative will receive $17,000.

The Tailevu Provincial Council will dedicate its dividend to education while the Dairy Cooperative will inject the money to farms operations.



[Talei Rokotuibau of Tailevu Holdings Company Pte. Limited handing over the Dividend Cheque of $17, 889. 93 to Rusiate Korovusere, Deputy Chairman, Tailevu Dairy Farmers Cooperative Association Limited.]