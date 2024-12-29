Tabuya to face PAP hierarchy tomorrow

Lynda Tabuya

The People’s Alliance will hold its management committee and executive committee meeting tomorrow.

This has been confirmed by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka who will be joining via zoom from Savusavu.

Rabuka says that he will provide an update regarding the issue involving former Minister for Women, Lynda Tabuya.

“The chairman or the acting chair of the National Disciplinary and Legal Subcommittee will report also on how they have progressed the case.”

Rabuka adds that Tabuya remains a member of parliament but is not a member of the cabinet.

However, he adds that the party can expel her from the party.

He adds the decision to dismiss Lynda Tabuya as Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection was in accordance with the powers given to him by the party and the constitution.

Rabuka adds that the assistant minister’s position is currently vacant.

The Prime Minister dismissed Tabuya following the controversy surrounding a private video involving her, which was widely circulated.