Tabuya pushes for women’s health autonomy

Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection Lynda Tabuya highlights that a significant proportion of Fijian women lack the autonomy to make their own health care decisions.

Tabuya emphasizes that cancers of the reproductive organs, such as cervical and breast cancers, are the leading diseases causing death amongst women of all ages in Fiji, with these cancers being among the top five causes of cancer deaths.

“A key point from the workshop I mentioned earlier, Madam Deputy Speaker, is that women’s control over their bodies is crucial, not just for health but also for economic empowerment. A healthy woman is a productive woman.

The Minister stresses that bodily autonomy lets women make important decisions that affect both their personal and work lives, helping women to fully participate in the workforce, start to grow their businesses, and reach their economic goals.

Tabuya believes supporting and promoting women’s bodily autonomy is vital for them to succeed in all areas of their lives.