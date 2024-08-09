Tabuya highlights job disparity

Female students now make up 57% of graduates in tertiary institutions, significantly outpacing males, who represent only 43% of graduates.

Despite this progress, women remain underrepresented in the labor force, with their higher educational attainment not translating into job opportunities.

Minister for Women Lynda Tabuya highlighted this during her ministerial statement in parliament today.

Tabuya stresses that empowering women is crucial for the development and economic growth of our country.

Minister for Women, Hon. Lynda Tabuya

“Though we celebrate this educational achievement, we need equal participation in the formal economy, access to financial resources, and leadership roles in both public and private spheres.”

Tabuya also highlights the numerous challenges faced by women in Fiji.

“We are also battling the high rates of reproductive cancers as well as ongoing issues related to HIV and AIDS and teenage pregnancy. All these challenges are happening against the backdrop of a climate crisis, which always disproportionately affects women and girls.”

The Ministry for Women emphasizes the urgent need for targeted interventions and policy reforms to help women fully contribute to and benefit from the labour market.