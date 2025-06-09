Tabuya calls for child protection amid misinformation and AI challenges

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Minister for Information, Lynda Tabuya, says that in a world challenged by misinformation, drug use, discrimination, and the rapid growth of AI, children are more vulnerable than ever.

She emphasizes that parents, guardians, teachers, and communities must work together to guide children toward safe and informed choices, both online and offline.

Speaking at the celebration of World Children’s Day 2025, which recognizes the Convention on the Rights of the Child and renews Fiji’s commitment to protect and uplift every child, Tabuya said:

She also calls for Fiji to follow Australia’s example by banning social media access for children under 16 as a measure to protect children and empower parents.

This year’s theme, World Children’s Day 2025 is“My Day, My Rights”.

