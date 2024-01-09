Tabuya attends inter-agency consultation

[Source: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection - Fiji/ Facebook]
Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection, Lynda Tabuya, attended a consultation with Minister for Agriculture and Waterways, Vatimi Rayalu, and his executive team yesterday.
The objective of the inter-agency consultation was to discuss the possibility of engaging social welfare recipients earmarked to be assisted through the proposed Welfare Graduation Program in agriculture-based assistance programs as a tool to reduce poverty.
Tabuya says the initiative was one of several livelihood creation options being pursued by the Ministry to assist approximately 500 recipients of the Family Assistance Scheme.
Minister for Agriculture Vatimi Rayalu says that the Agriculture Ministry implemented an assistance program whereby recipients were assisted through the provision of farmland, relevant training, agro-inputs, farming implements, and access to the market, with monitoring systems in place to ensure the recipients achieve their targets.
The inter-agency consultation was attended by the Minister for Agriculture, Assistant Minister for Agriculture, Tomasi Tunabuna, Permanent Secretary for Agriculture, Dr. Andrew Tukana, and Deputy Secretary for Agriculture, Dr. Tekini Nakidakida.
